No late transfer business for West Brom

Kenneth Zohore of West Bromwich Albion reacts and covers his mouth (AMA) Kenneth Zohore remains at Albion

Speaking after the win at Peterborough, boss Valerien Ismael said he would assess his squad one final time before deciding whether or not to make a signing before the transfer window closed last night.

But the Frenchman, who has repeatedly said he is happy with his squad, opted against entering the market.

The Baggies had hoped to offload striker Kenneth Zohore before the 11pm deadline. But the club was unable to find a suitor for the 27-year-old.

In the end, promising forward Malcolm was the only departure – with the 19-year-old joining League One outfit Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.

Albion’s lack of activity on deadline day promoted an angry reaction from a large number of supporters on social media.

Many fans hoped the Baggies would add another striker to their ranks and a wing-back to provide competition for Darnell Furlong.

Albion did, though, sign centre-forward Jordan Hugill last week.

And the Express & Star understands Ismael believes youngsters Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Ethan Ingram are good enough to cover Furlong at right wing-back.

Meanwhile, Albion have seen two of their fixtures brought forward by a day so they can be shown on Sky.

The Baggies will now take on Stoke on Friday, October 1, while the derby against Blues will take place on Friday, October 15.