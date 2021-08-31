Valerien Ismael: West Brom not getting carried away

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

But the boss has challenged his players to keep winning and build a gap over their promotion rivals.

After five games of the Championship season, Albion and Fulham sit joint top of the division, two points clear of third placed QPR.

Following their opening day draw at Bournemouth, Ismael’s side have won four games on the spin.

And the challenge for them when they return from the international break is to keep winning.

“The Championship is a tough league,” Ismael said. “For us, for me, for the staff, it doesn’t matter if we are first or second at this stage.

“What’s important is to win with consistency, to get your points, to create momentum and to create a gap.

“We want to stay at that level – that is what we need to do.

“If we can create a gap as quickly as possible, the better for us.

“But we are always focused on the performance, on the next game.

“We are also focused on hard work.”

Albion appear unlikely to make any more additions ahead of the transfer window closing today.

Ismael hasn’t completely ruled out making another signing but Jayson Molumby, who arrived on Friday, is likely to be his last capture this month.

“He (Molunby) was the player we wanted,” Ismael added.

“Normally I say we have a clear picture of our squad.

“But we wanted a small door open if the right opportunity arrived and this was exactly the case.

“I think that with his volume, his intensity, his fitness, he is perfect.

“We’ll need a few weeks to work with him to make sure he’s on the right track.” Ismael says the club will also need a few weeks to work on the fitness of fellow new recruit Jordan Hugill.

But the boss was pleased with the impact the striker made after coming off the bench during the win at Peterborough.

“We will need a few weeks to work with Jordan as well,” he added.

“But Jordan against Peterborough, we saw in his performance, he is the type of striker you need in the Championship.