Valerien Ismael: Dramatic victory will boost feel-good factor at West Brom

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion joins in with the players celebrating Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion scoring a goal to make it 0-1.

A Semi Ajayi strike deep into added on time saw the Baggies come away from London Road with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

That result ensured Ismael continued his impressive start to life as Albion boss with his side having taken 13 points from their opening five Championship matches.

Now without a game for a 14 days, the Frenchman always saw the upcoming international break as the ideal time to reflect on his side’s start to the season.

And he believes the way Albion snatched victory at Peterborough will serve them well for the rest of the campaign.

“I think it was important because now the first block has finished,” the 45-year-old said.

“We go into the first international break now and we can reflect.

“A new manager, a new staff, a new way to play – to implement this in the club.

“We have added some players, some players have gone out the club.

“It’s not easy to create that atmosphere quickly.

“But we have made it now, we have put us on the right track.

“We showed at Peterborough we can score at any time.

“And such a win will bind an emotional connection with the fans, the team, the staff and the people that work for the club.

“It was really important.

“And I have to say a big thank you to the fans, they were incredible.

“The game was rescheduled twice, first from a Saturday at 3pm and then to Friday evening.

“Then was moved to the Saturday night night.

“But our fans don’t care, they are adaptable like us.