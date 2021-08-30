Peterborough 0 West Brom 1 - Player Ratings

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

Sam Johnstone

The England international didn’t really have to make a save of note. He did, though, do well sweeping up behind Albion’s high defensive line.

Sweeper-keeper 6

Semi Ajayi

Ajayi put in a steady defensive showing on his first start of the season. But he was also a real threat going forward and hit the post before smashing Albion’s dramatic late winner.

Match-winner 8

Kyle Bartley

Considering he was taken off at half-time after being sick in the dressing room, Bartley proved an assured presence.

Solid 6

Dara o’Shea

Man of the Match. O’Shea was strong in the air and also timed his challenges well. But his touch here was also exquisite with the defender producing a very slick double drag-back at one stage. The 22-year-old has had a fantastic start to the season.

Classy 8

Darnell Furlong

Energetic as always, Furlong delighted the away fans and enraged the home crowd by consistently using a supporter’s hoody to dry the ball before launching his long throws.

Inventive 6

Jake Livermore

Albion’s midfielder destroyer got about the pitch well to ensure Peterborough struggled to build any rhythm.

Quietly effective 7

Alex Mowatt

The midfielder has been outstanding since he arrived but he was a bit quieter here – with his set-pieces also not as dangerous as they have been.

Quiet 6

Conor Townsend

A quiet first-half, Townsend improved after the break when he moved into the back three where he looked assured.

Assured 6

Grady Diangana

Nobody questions his talent, but things just haven’t clicked yet for Diangana this season. A player who looks in need of a goal or assist to boost his confidence.

Lacking belief 5

Matt Phillips

Phillips really looks like he is enjoying his football in the central striker role. A threat throughout with his energy and direct running, he then did outstandingly well to create Ajayi’s winner.

Excellent 8

Karlan Grant

Bright in flashes, nothing seemed to come off for the forward.

Underwhelming 5

Subs