Peterborough 0 West Brom 1 - Report

Ajayi winner (AMA)

In a match that was more entertaining for the energy and application of both sets of players rather than their quality, clear cut chances were at a premium.

But right at the end, Valerien Ismael's side secured their fouth straight win after some brilliant work from Matt Phillips teed up Ajayi.

That goal prompted wild scenes of celebration with Albion's recently appointed French boss charging onto the field to celebrate with his players.

That goal was somewhat harsh on the hosts who defended superbly throughout and did well to match the Baggies' intensity.

But in the end Albion's quality shone through with Ajayi's win prompting wild scenes of celebration both in the pitch and in the stands.

REPORT

Ismael made two enforced changes from the team that beat Blackburn in Albion's previous Championship outing.

With Matt Clarke injured, Semi Ajayi made his first start of the season at centre-back alongside Dara O'Shea and Kyle Bartley.

Peterborough v WBA match action (AMA)

Callum Robinson also missed out having tested positive for Covid-19, with Matt Phillips replacing him in a front three that also included Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana.

Otherwise, Albion lined up as expected in Ismael's 3-4-3 system with Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend deployed as wing-backs while Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt were the midfield two.

Ont the bench there was a spot for Jordan Hugill following his arrival from Norwich but fellow new recruit Jayson Molumby was not in the matchday squad.

Peterborough opted for a 3-4-1-2 system with Sammie Szmodics sitting just behind the front two of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott.

In what proved an intriguing opening 20 minutes, Albion pressed with the intensity and energy Ismael demands from his side.

But the hosts also settled well - with Ferguson's side looking to exploit the Baggies high line by playing looping balls over the top for Clarke-Harris to chase.

It was Albion who created the game's first clear-cut chance after Townsend and Grant combined superbly down the left.

From 10-yards, the former Huddersfield forward then saw a fierce low drive beaten away by Chris Pym.

Peterborough v WBA match action (AMA)

With the home crowd right behind them, Peterborough were playing with a freedom that suggests they saw the visit of Albion as a free-hit.

And they created their first decent chance just past the half-hour mark when Marriott did well to spin away from Bartley before charging towards goal.

With the centre-back in pursuit, the former Derby striker opted to shoot early and hit a looping strike from 18-yards. But that effort was comfortably claimed by Sam Johnstone.

From that point, the half continued to be frantic with both sides playing with bundles of energy and an eagerness to get men forward.

But things just weren't clicking in the final third with Grant and Diangana consistently getting into dangerous positions for Albion only for their final ball to let them down.

Ismael made a change at the break with Adam Reach replacing Bartley in a move that saw Townsend move the left of the back three.

Still unhappy with what he was seeing, Ismael handed Hugill his Albion debut in the 55th minute with Diangana the man to make way.

And suddenly the Baggies looked much more dangerous.

Peterborough v WBA match action (AMA)

They almost opened the scoring when Phillips planted a header towards goal that Clarke-Harris headed off the line.

The Baggies then went even closer when Pym could only parry a header from Hugill.

The ball then fell for Ajayi but on the corner of the six-yard box he smashed his strike against the post.

After weathering that storm, Posh enjoyed a spell of pressure themselves.

In the closing stages, though, you sensed if any team was going to win it would be Albion.

Peterborough v WBA match action (AMA)

And they snatched all three points with virtually the last kick of the game when Phillips did brilliantly to surge to the byline before delivering a wonderfully inviting low corss.

And in front of the travelling fans, that was lashed into the back of the net by Ajayi who was mobbed by his team mates as well as Ismael who sprinted down the pitch to celebreate with his players.

Teams

Peterborough (3-4-3): Peterborough: Pym, Butler, Thompson, Kent, Burrows, Norburn (Taylor 45), Grant (Knight 81), Ward, Szmodics, Clarke-Harris, Marriott (Dembele 59).

Subs not used: Blackmore, Edwards, Tomlinson, Randall.

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley (Reach 46), O'Shea, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Diangana (Hugill 56), Phillips, Grant.