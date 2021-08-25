West Brom 0 Arsenal 6: Matt Maher and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

The Baggies exited the Carabao Cup in the second round having fielded a much-changed side against the Gunners in the competition.
That meant that a number of youngsters took to the field against a full-strength Gunners side, who cruised past the host in style - with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang the pick of the scorers.
The Gabon international scored a hat trick, whilst Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette all found the back of the net too.
