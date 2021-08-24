Dara O'Shea delighted to play with ‘engine room’ Albion midfielders

Dara O'Shea (AMA)

The Baggies have made a fine start to the Championship season under Valerien Ismael, with Mowatt and Livermore quickly developing an effective partnership.

The former scored a cracker in their 2-1 win at Blackburn and as focus turns to the Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal tomorrow night, defender O’Shea has highlighted the work of the duo.

“Alex and Jake are the engine to this team. They keep us going,” said O’Shea.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be half the team we are. Alex has been unbelievable.”

Mowatt’s peach of a volley set the Baggies on their way to victory at Ewood Park on Saturday.

On his goal and the performance as a whole, the summer signing added: “I think I’ve scored a few better than that – but it was a nice goal.

“With it being so early it set the tone for the game.

“I thought Jake was going to score. Then he had another chance.

“But when the ball came out to Matty (Phillips), I saw him look at me first so I knew it was coming my way.

“I just had to concentrate and get it on target – thankfully it went in.

“It was a difficult game, quite scrappy. The pitch wasn’t the best.