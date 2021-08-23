Blackburn 1 West Brom 2 - Player Ratings

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion embraces Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion at the final whistle as they both celebrate the 1-2 win (AMA)

Sam Johnstone

Overall, the glovesman has taken to his new sweeper-keeper role really well. He only fluffed his lines once here. But in this style, that’s all it takes to concede.

One mistake 6

Matt Clarke

A classy and composed centre-back, Clarke was assured again here until forced off through injury.

Impressive 7

Kyle Bartley

A towering display from the centre-back on his 100th outing for the club. Ismael’s style may be chaotic, but Bartley is so good at using his nous and experience to calm things down.

Leader 8

Dara o’Shea

Continued his strong start to the season with another fine display. O’Shea impressed with some wonderfully timed challenges the box.

Professional 8

Darnell Furlong

Another all-action display from the wing-back who deserved a goal but hit the post. Furlong also sent in a cross from which Matt Phillips hit the woodwork. A constant danger with his long throws.

Relentless 8

Jake Livermore

A real captain’s display, Livermore and Mowatt both play with so much energy you forget they are often outnumbered in the middle of the park

Box-to-box 8

Alex Mowatt

Scored an absolute screamer to ensure he has now registered two goals and one assist in four Albion appearances. As always, covered every blade of grass.

Quality 8

Conor Townsend

Another committed display from the 28-year-old who always gives his all. Townsend over-committed once or twice. But overall was a solid.

Assured 7

Callum Robinson

Deployed on the right, Robinson Linked play well and produced an outstanding pass in the build-up to Phillips’ goal. Came close to scoring with a smart 20-yard strike that was well saved.

Intelligent 7

Matt Phillips

Ismael believes he can be a central striker. And Phillips proved that here with an excellent display that saw him score and grab an assist.

Excellent 8

Karlan Grant

He may not have scored, but Blackburn struggled to handle Grant all afternoon. He was strong, his footwork was good and he also held the ball up well. He also got the assist for Phillips’ goal.

Menacing 8

Subs

Semi Ajayi (for Clarke, 42) 7, Grady Diangana (for Phillips, 62) 7, Rayhaan Tulloch (for Grant, 90)