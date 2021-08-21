West Brom boss Valerien Ismael hails 'great' result

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion holds his arms outstretched. (AMA)

An Alex Mowatt screamer along with a Matt Phillips strike saw the Baggies run out 2-1 winners at Ewood Park.

That scoreline, though, should have been much more emphatic.

The Baggies hit the woodwork four times in the match while Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson also went close - Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski outstanding.

Ismael, though, was left delighted with his team's play even if they should have won by a much greater margin.

"There’s a long, long way to go, when you arrive in a new club with a new way to play and new staff, only the win will cement our way," the Frenchman said.

"It gives belief. We’re on the way. We saw today more belief in our way to play.

“The performance was once again great, it’s what we wanted from the players.

"I think that we controlled the game, more than we did against Luton when Luton scored two goals.

“Even under pressure from Blackburn, we controlled the duel. We controlled the run in behind, we should’ve scored more goals.

"We had 23 shots, two times crossbar, two times post, so I think we’re on the way with our offensive game and I think we were strong.

“The mentality and the togetherness we’ve shown already will be massive in the season.

"We work hard together, it’s not about the name, it’s about the work ethic we put into training. This is our reward. This is a massive win with the right attitude from us.”

Mowatt's goal arrived inside the opening minute with the midfielder thundering home an incredible volley after Jake Livermore had hit the bar.

“We know that Alex can score from outside the box," Ismael continued.

"I think he scored six from outside the box last season, we know he’s quality and we’re delighted that he can show already that level, and now it’s all about staying that way - to stay hungry, to keep the momentum going.”

Ismael was also delighted with the 2,500 Albion fans who made the trip to Lancashire.

“Congratulations to our fans today, 2,500 of them," he added.

"It was a great feeling, great support and I’m delighted for the fans that they can get the joy.