'It should've been more!' West Brom fans delighted by win at Blackburn - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated:

West Brom fans spoke to Luke Hatfield following their side's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Albion fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.
Albion fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.

Alex Mowatt got Albion off to the best possible start with a stunning volley into the top corner immediately after the game kicked off.

The Baggies then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, as Matt Phillips tucked away to put Valerien Ismael's side into a commanding position.

They didn't make it easy for themselves though, as they spurned several brilliant chances before Ben Brereton Diaz slotted home after a Sam Johnstone error to give the home fans some hope of a result.

Ismael's players held on though, and deservedly claimed victory at Ewood Park.

Watch fans have their say on the game here:

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom video
Sport video
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News