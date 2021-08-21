Blackburn Rovers 1 West Brom 2 - Report

Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA)

In what was another impressive performance from Valerien Ismael's side, the Baggies took the lead inside the opening 60 seconds thanks to an outstanding volley from Alex Mowatt.

Matt Phillips then doubled their lead just before the break when he tapped home a cross from Karlan Grant.

Blackburn pulled a goal back after the interval through Ben Brereton.

But Albion missed a host of glorious opportunities to make their win more emphatic.

Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 0-1. (AMA)

Grant and Darnell Furlong all hit the woodwork while Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski made a string of fine saves.

In the end, though, it didn't matter with the Baggies securing the win that means they have taken 10 points from their opening four games.

Report

Ismael opted to make one change from the team that beat Luton before ruthlessly sweeping aside Sheffield United when naming his starting line-up.

Sticking with his 3-4-3 formation, Matt Phillips got the nod ahead of Grady Diangana in the Frenchman's three-pronged attack.

Instead of replacing Diangana on the wing though, Phillips played through the middle with Karlan Grant on the left and Callum Robinson on the right.

Once again, there was no place in the matchday squad for Kenneth Zohore, with Ismael opting to leave him out despite not having another out-and-out centre-forward.

Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers fouls Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Blackburn lined up in a 4-3-3 formation with John Buckley operating as a false nine with Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher either side.

In what will surely prove to be their quickest goal of the season, Albion opened the scoring just seconds after kick-off.

The ball was worked to Livermore in the box who saw a love drive well blocked by Thomas Kaminski before the midfielder then rattled the bar.

You feared the chance had passed Albion by.

But Phillips did well to keep the move alive and find Mowatt on the edge of the box.

And he then produced the most outrageous of volleys to rifle the ball into the top corner.

The Baggies immediately went in search of a second with Robinson seeing a fierce strike from 25-yards well tipped over by Kaminski.

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 0-2. (AMA)

The keeper then made a diving stop to claim a Conor Townsend header following a dangerous Darnell Furlong throw.

Blackburn's aim was to try and exploit Albion's high line with Mowbray' side often sending hopeful balls forward.

By and large, they were all comfortably dealt with by Sam Johnstone who was relishing his role as a sweeper-keeper.

It wasn't until the 40th minute that Blackburn created their first real chance - which arrived when Leighton Clarkson delivered a wonderfully inviting low cross into the box.

And that was met by the lively Brereton Diaz who stabbed over from close range when he should have done better.

That missed proved particularly costly when Albion extended on their first-minute goal by scoring in the last minute.

A clever ball from Robinson sent Grant charging into the box.

And he did wonderfully well to hit the byline and send in a cross which Phillips duly tapped home.

Albion continued to threaten after the re-start - with Grant brilliantly tricking his way past his man before seeing a low drive saved by Kaminski.

In the 51st minute, though, Blackburn pulled a goal back when they broke quickly after Albion saw a long throw cleared.

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2. (AMA)

A clever ball from Clarkson looked to put Brereton Diaz in on goal. That pass should have been intercepted by Johnstone.

But it wasn't - and that meant the Chilian international only had to roll the ball into an empty net to drag his side back into the game.

From that point, the game became a breathtaking spectacle that has become the norm under Ismael.

The Baggies continued to throw men forward. While Blackburn, with Brereton Diaz at the heart of everything, looked dangerous on the counter.

It was Albion, though, who were the more threatening of the teams.

And had a glorious chance to extend their lead in the 66th minute when substitute Grady Diangna sent Grant charging towards goal.

The forward did really well to hold off his marker before turning in the box.

But his shot was expertly turned against the post by Kaminski who had made himself as big as possible to keep the ball out.

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2. (AMA)

In the 80th minute, the Baggies hit the post again.

Some wonderful play saw Diangana spread the ball wide to Townsend who sent in a cross.

And that was met at the back stick by Furlong who crashed a bullet header against the post.

With Albion having created so many chances, you feared Blackburn would snatch a point in the closing stages that they wouldn't have deserved.

Jacob Davenport did see a strike from 20-yards parried away by Johnstone.

But, overall, the Baggies saw out the game professionally to continue their impressive start to the season.

Teams

Blackburn (4-3-3): Kaminski, Carter, Ayala, Lenihan, Pickering, Travis, Clarkson (Davenport 67), Rothwell (Chapman 78), Gallagher, Buckley (Dolan 73), Brereton Diaz.

Subs not used: Stergiakis, Dolan, Butterworth, Cirino, Magloire

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Clarke (Ajayi 42), Bartley, O'Shea, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Phillips (Diangana 62), Robinson, Grant (Tulloch 90).