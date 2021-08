Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi.

Our pair discuss the Baggies' upcoming clash in Lancashire, following their midweek mauling of Sheffield United.

Albion travel to Lancashire on the back of two successive wins in the Black Country, with Valerien Ismael's side in top form.

Our pair also talk through the likely exit of Romaine Sawyers, who is set to sign for Stoke City on loan for the remainder of the season.