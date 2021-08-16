West Brom 3 Luton 2 - Player Ratings

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion comes on from the bench in the second half (AMA)

Sam Johnstone

Showed his quality with an outstanding save to deny Admiral Muskwe. Overall Johnstone did well sweeping up behind Albion’s high-line – something he is going to have to get used to. Looked visibly upset following his collision with Jordan Clark.

Class act 8

Matt Clarke

An impressive debut from the Brighton loanee who was composed defensively but also a real threat at the other end. Albion’s defence was not the same after he was subbed.

Debut star 8

Kyle Bartley

Largely solid but Bartley will be disappointed with his role in Luton’s second. Nous and leadership in the last five minutes to help Albion get over the line.

Smart 7

Dara o’Shea

The 22-year-old is strong in the air, times his challenges well and always gives you 100 per cent. He’s everything you want in a centre-back.

Huge future 7

Darnell furlong

Albion’s most dangerous player first half, Furlong was brilliant down the right. His energy, long throws and eagerness to get forward caused Luton all sorts of problems.

Energetic 8

Jake Livermore

Everywhere for an hour, Livermore led Albion’s press but – crucially – read the game and spot the danger when Luton looked to break. Understandably looked tired late on.

Intelligent 7

Alex Mowatt

His set-piece delivery was outstanding. Mowatt also nipped in to win the ball for Grant’s goal. Most importantly, he never stopped running – even in the closing stages when some of his team mates looked exhausted. Integral to this team.

Relentless 8

Conor Townsend

It was an error from Townsend that led to Luton’s first goal. The wing-back also didn’t provide the attacking threat Albion fans know he can.

Quiet 5

Grady Diangana

The winger looked lively but, overall, the end product was missing from his game.

Lacked spark 6

Karlan Grant

Misssed a glorious opportunity to tee up Callum Robinson for a tap-in during the first-half, Grant made up for it though by scoring after the interval.

Vital goal 7

Callum Robinson

Caused Luton’s defence problems all afternoon. Deserved his goal – his second in two games.

Impressive 7

Subs