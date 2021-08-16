Valerien Ismael West Brom pride at fans’ reaction to knee-taking

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion is unveiled to the West Bromwich Albion Fans (AMA)

The Frenchman took charge of the Baggies at The Hawthorns for the first time on Saturday – with his team beating Luton 3-2 in a thrilling Championship clash.

Prior to kick-off, all Albion’s players took a knee as they continue to make a stand against racism.

It was a moment greeted with applause and loud cheers from Albion’s fans.

And Ismael said it reaffirmed to him he made the right choice in joining the club this summer.

“If you ask me to pick one moment, it was that moment when we took the knee and the response from the fans,” Ismael said when asked for the highlight of his first game at The Hawthorns.

“I was so proud to be manager of the club.

“Meeting the fans, it gave me the feeling I am at the right place.

“We got that support and it will give us more and more energy.”

Another highlight for Ismael on the day was seeing Karlan Grant score in Albon’s win. The striker joined the Baggies in a £15million deal last summer.

But he only managed one goal last season.

“He (Grant) did well – that is what we want from him,” Ismael said.

“When we started to work with the guys, it was clear KG would have a massive part in how we want to play.

“I’m delighted for him that he got the breakthrough against Luton – with a great goal, a great performance.

“Now we need to keep going, we need to stay hungry and keep the momentum heading into the next game which comes very quickly on Wednesday.

“We need to have that consistency.

“You always need to be focused on the next situation.”

Meanwhile Grant says he feels he is thriving under Ismael.

“The gaffer has been very good with me,” the 23-year-old said.

“He’s been filling me with confidence and he’s been filling the rest of the lads with confidence.

“Last year was difficult for me. I came in late, I got an injury at a bad time and I didn’t play as much as I would have wanted.

“This year, I am so hungry to bounce back.

“I did well in the Championship when I was with Huddersfield, and this year I am looking to better it.

“There’s certainly a lot more to come from me.