Albion fans speaking at full-time.

The Baggies took to The Hawthorns for the first time this season, and put on a show for the fans - albeit one which had plenty on the edge of their seat in added time.

16 minutes of injury time was played after Jordan Clark was stretchered off following a clash with Sam Johnstone - and Luton pushed the hosts all the way in a frenetic finish.

However, ultimately Albion's three goals were enough to claim three points despite the Hatters' late push.