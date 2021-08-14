Valerien Ismael hails 'important' West Brom win

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

In what was the Frenchman's first game at The Hawthorns, the Baggies raced into a three goal lead thanks to a Kal Naismith own goal together with strikes from Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

Shortly before Grant's goal, though, Luton midfielder Jordan Clark collided with Sam Johnstone and was stretched from the pitch whilst receiving oxygen.

That led to a lengthy delay that ultimately saw 16 minutes stoppage time played.

And in that time Luton almost came back to snatch a point.

Harry Cornick had initially given them faint hope when he scored in the 70th minute from Conor Townsend's error.

The following relentless pressure, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu made it 3-2 with five minutes still to play.

In the end, though, Albion got themselves over the line to register their first win of the campaign.

"First of all, we are delighted that the Luton player is well," Ismael said.

"About the game, I think we started well. We were in control.

"And we showed the power of the crowd combined with the way we play.

"We dominated the opponent. We should have scored more goals in the first half.

"After half-time, we came back strong from the changing room.

"Everything was under control, the intensity was good and then came the injury.

"It was another 15 minute break, it killed our legs, it killed our rhythm.

“Then we made a mistake, after that it was another game.

"They then changed completely their way of playing, there was more fight, and you need to embrace the fight. We struggled with this.

“At the end of the day, it was important to win the game because it was difficult at the end.

"We learned from our guys in certain situations and we can do better. The first hour before the injury break was simply brilliant and this is what we want to see from West Brom.”

Ismael revealed he told his players before kick-off it was important to start the game well.

"It was important to start the game well," he continued.

"We scored early in the game and that set the energy free for everybody, for the fans for the players.

"You felt the positive energy, the positive response from the fans.

"And we kept pushing and pushing.

"We scored a second goal, we should score more.

"Darnell (Furlong) had a big chance. KG (Karlan Grant) had a big chance.

"That is what we want, wave after wave to keep pushing.