West Brom v Luton Town: Home fans set for a first glimpse of Valerien Ismael’s style

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael with Dara O'Shea and Cedric Kipre

And now they get to see how Valerien Ismael’s high-intensity, high-risk, style of play fairs at The Hawthorns.

The Frenchman’s footballing style almost has to be seen to be believed.

Centre-backs camped on the half-way line. Wing-backs playing as wingers. And central midfielders busting a gut to win the ball high up the pitch.

It is frantic, it is frenetic, it is exhilarating. And it is going to be very interesting to see how it works against Luton – a good Championship side, but one that doesn’t boast the same quality as Bournemouth.

There is no doubt Scott Parker’s side didn’t enjoy playing against the Baggies. But in their squad, they had the players capable of exploiting Albion’s high press.

The technically-gifted David Brooks can pick a pass. And in Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth had a striker with the pace needed to run in behind Albion’s back three. But while Luton’s Elijah Adebayo is a well-rounded forward, he doesn’t have Solanke’s speed.

And while Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark and Allan Campbell are a talented midfield trio, they don’t have the class of Philip Billing and Emilano Marcondes.

If Albion can replicate their performance at Dean Court tomorrow, they will surely win the game.

But Ismael does have some big calls to make when it comes to his team selection.

The first comes in goal where Sam Johnstone is available once again. Both Ismael and Johnstone expected the goalkeeper to leave the club this summer.

But there isn’t a buyer in the Premier League as things stand. And Johnstone has made it clear to his manager he wants to play even though the transfer window remains open.

Having only just returned from England duty, Ismael didn’t think it was right to throw the 28-year-old in against Bournemouth.

David Button started in his absence and made good saves to deny Brooks and Solanke. Arguably, though, he should have done better with both Bournemouth’s goals.

Johnstone, simply put, is a different quality of goalkeeper and the sooner Albion have him in the side the better.

He is also very good with his feet.

And that will suit Ismael’s style of play with his goalkeepers needing to act like sweepers to stop high balls over the top.

Another call the boss has to make is at centre-back.

Matt Clarke would have started at Bournemouth if he hadn’t woken up with a minor injury on the morning of the game.

Somewhat surprisingly, Cedric Kipre then got the nod to start at Dean Court ahead of of Semi Ajayi.

Ajayi’s pace, on paper at least, appears to make him ideal for Ismael’s system.

He will surely get the chance to stake his claim soon.