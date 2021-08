Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi.

Valerien Ismael's side host the Hatters in their first home game of the season this weekend, with the boss confirming that Johnstone will start in goal.

The shot-stopper had been expected to leave The Hawthorns this summer, following the club's relegation - but now it seems things have changed.

More than 23,000 fans are expected to attend the first home game of the season this weekend.