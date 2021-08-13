Valerien Ismael: West Brom observing the market

Valerien Ismael the head coach / manager of West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are understood to be in the market for a striker with Orlando's Daryl Dike and Man City's Liam Delap believed to be targets.

But while Ismael wants to strengthen, he says he won't be rushed into deals with there still being plenty of time before the transfer window closes.

"We are still observing the market," the boss said. "We have an idea. We have names on our list.

"We need to see all the aspects we need to make a transfer.

"The first thing, is it the right player? Does he have the right quality for us? Can we afford to pay for him? There are so many topics involved before we make the decision.

"But we have time at the minute.

"We are working on all fronts but there is no rush."

Ismael remained tight-lipped when asked how many additions he would like to make.

But he believes it's important Albion don't operate with a bloated squad this season.

"I want to stay fair to the guys, they have worked really hard, all the players," the Frenchman added.

"I feel that the players want to be part of the process.

"As long as I have got that feeling, we can wait – we are in no rush.

"Unless there is an injury or something unexpected happens, but at the minute we need to find the right balance.

"For sure we are looking in market, we are looking at what is going on and what we can afford.

"But we have to have that balance, we have to keep that feeling – that the guys feel they will be involved, that they belong.