Dara O'Shea: Valerien Ismael has been ‘a breath of fresh air’

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Baggies fans got to see ‘Val-ball’ in action for the first time last Friday as Albion took on Bournemouth in their Championship opener.

O’Shea got himself on the scoresheet in that match as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw.

But while Albion didn’t get the win they craved, fans came away impressed with their high-intensity, high-energy style of play.

And O’Shea says ‘Val-ball’ is just as much fun playing in as it is watching.

“From the sidelines it must look great because it is attacking football – as group we have really bought into it,” the Republic of Ireland international said.

“The gaffer has been great, a breath of fresh air to be honest. He is very intense but that is what all the boys like.

“This league is an intense league but the manager has come in, he knows exactly how he wants to play and he got straight to work implementing his ideas.

“I think everyone has bought into the way he wants to play and train. It’s really exciting for us, it’s front foot football and it’s all positive.

“Obviously we are still trying to implement his ways, it’s never the finished article. But I think we are going in the right direction.”

Ismael had his players playing with a very high defensive line against Bournemouth – with O’Shea and fellow centre-backs Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre often camped on the halfway line in a bid to force Bournemouth back towards their own goal.

That tactic inevitably left space in-behind in the Baggies’ back three. And O’Shea says in that style, it’s vital Albion’s keeper is alert to the danger and helps sweep things up.

“That is the way we want to play, the way the gaffer wants us to play,” the centre-back said when asked about Albion’s high line. “That’s where our keeper will come into play as well.

“Bournemouth did get in behind a couple of times but that is football.”

O’Shea broke into the Albion team during the 2019/20 campaign and went on to score three goals that year.

But he didn’t manage to find the net last season.

And he admits adding goals to his game is a big target of his.

“It was something that was lacking last season, goals,” he said. “That is one of my targets this season, to add more goals.

“Doing it in the opening game is great but I want to get more.”

Alongside O’Shea, another player who impressed at Bournemouth was Alex Mowatt.

The midfielder followed Ismael in leaving Barnsley to head to The Hawthorns in the summer.

And O’Shea has been impressed with his new team-mate.

“Alex was everywhere at Bournemouth,” the defender added.

“He is a great signing. He has fitted right into the group, it’s like he was always here.