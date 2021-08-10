West Brom Women appoint duo to take the reins

The Hawthorns.

The Baggies kick off their season at AFC Fylde this Sunday in the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division.

Ahead of that game, Jude Thompson has appointed chairman.

And Dave Lawrence has become the first full-time employee in the women’s set-up, taking up the role of director of football.

Alongside those appointments, the club has set a target to be playing in the Women’s Championship by the end of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking on his appointment, new chairman Thompson said: “The women’s game over the last 10 years has grown in popularity and that has resulted in the need for a focus.

“West Bromwich Albion Football Club are now focused on creating an environment and a team that can really move forward for the women.”

Director of football Lawrence added: “The vision is to produce a team that is capable of, not just moving into the Championship, but being competitive within the Championship.