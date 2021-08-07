West Brom announce Intouch Games as sponsor

The Hawthorns

The company, which employs more than 500 people, has launched multiple world-leading brands in the mobile casino sector, also known as eGaming.

The partnership with Albion will run for the length of the 2021/22 season.

It will see the Intouch Games logo displayed on the men’s first-team shirts.

The most successful Intouch Games brand, mFortune, will feature on the back of the men’s second and third shirts this season.

Simon King, Albion's chief commercial officer, said he is delighted the club and Intouch Games have reached an agreement for the coming season.

He said: "Intouch Games have had a remarkable success story in such a short space of time, and we’re delighted that we can work closely with such a successful Black Country-based business.

"They are a big employer in the region and we can’t wait to work closely with the Intouch team to develop our relationship.

“Although this agreement is set to cover the 2021/22 season, both parties acknowledge that this has the potential to form an incredibly positive and prosperous long-term partnership.

“We’re also grateful that the team at Intouch Games have agreed to change the colour and style of their mFortune logo to preserve the fantastic design of our away and third kits for this season.”

Intouch founder Simon Wilson said: “It is a real bonus for a local business our size, that was started in the Black Country and still operating here to be able to sponsor the local football club.

"Not many clubs nowadays are sponsored by local businesses.

"Everyone at Intouch Games is really excited about this opportunity.