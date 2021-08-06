Bournemouth 2 West Brom 2 - Report

Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth and Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

In what was a pulsating game at Dean Court, the Baggies played with the energy and intensity their new boss craves.

In the end, though, they had to settle for a point with the Cherries showing they too are likely to be amongst the sides chasing promotion this season.

The hosts opened the scoring against the run of play in the 12th minute through Emilano Marcondes.

Albion pulled level through Dara O'Shea.

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-1. (AMA)

But Bournemouth scored their second goal with only their second shot on target when Philip Billing converted just after the interval.

Albion again got themselves back on terms through Callum Robinson.

Both teams then had chances to win it with Robinson going close for the Baggies and David Brooks threatening for the hosts.

Report

Ismael sprung a surprise when naming his starting line-up with Cedric Kipre making his first league start for the Baggies since joining the club last year.

That selection was partly down to loanee Matt Clarke picking up a slight knock on the morning of the game.

But Kipre got the nod ahead of Semi Ajayi who had to make do with a place on the bench.

Otherwise, Albion lined up as expected in Ismael's 3-4-3 formation.

David Button started in goal with O'Shea and Kyle Bartley joining Kipre at centre-back.

Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion and Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth. (AMA)

Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt were the midfield two with Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend operating as wing-backs.

Up front, Robinson was the central striker with Grady Diangana on the right flank and Karlan Grant on the left.

On the bench, Albion were only able to name six substitutes despite the rules stating they could have seven.

Sam Johnstone was a surprise inclusion with Ismael having previously said he didn't expect to include the England international in a squad until next weekend.

Bournemouth included 10 academy graduates in their squad due to a host of first team players being injured.

They lined up in a 4-3-3 formation Dominic Solanke the central striker and David Brooks and Jaidon Anthony wide.

It was Albion who dominated the opening 10 minutes with O'Shea calling for a penalty after just 60 seconds when he felt his header, following a corner, was blocked by a Bournemouth hand.

And the Baggies continued to press from there with their three centre-backs often standing firm on the half-way line to ensure the hosts were squeezed deep into their own half.

Parker's side, though, were content to play on the break safe in knowledge Solanke's pace would cause Albion's high-line problems.

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 with Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion and team mates. (AMA)

And they got themselves in front in the 12th minute when Kipre over-committed when trying to win the ball.

That mistake allowed Anthony to charge into the box before sending in a low cross which Marcondes swept home.

That goal took some of the stuffing out of Albion's play with Ismael's side suddenly not playing with the same intensity.

But they hauled themselves level just past the half-hour mark after winning a throw deep in Bournemouth territory.

Townsend took it with the ball cleared back to him by Philip Billing.

And Albion's wing-back then sent in a pinpoint cross which O'Shea brilliantly headed in at the back post.

Just two minutes later Albion had the ball in the net again when Robinson swept in from close range following a corner.

But, somewhat harshly, referee David Bond judged there had been a foul in the build-up.

The equaliser, though, had reignited Albion who ended the half much the stronger of the two teams - with Robinson again coming close to putting them ahead with a fierce 25-yards strike which a diving Mark Travers parried away.

Albion again started well following the re-start.

But with their second shot on target, the Cherries scored their second goal.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

It arrived when Jordan Zemura hit the byline before sending in a cross which Button parried but only as far as Billing.

And from 12-yards he kept his composure to slot the ball into the corner of the net.

Albion should have been level just minutes later when, following a spell of head tennis in the box, the ball fell for Robinson.

But on the angle eight yards out, he flashed a powerful volley wide.

Ismael made a change in the 65th minute with Matt Phillips replacing Diangana.

It was a move that saw Robinson switch to the right with Phillips the central striker - and within two minutes it had proved inspired with Albion suddenly level.

After good work from Townsend, Phillips charged towards goal before squeezing the ball through to Mowatt.

And he sent in a cross which Robinson guided into the net with a wonderful first-time finish.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2. (AMA)

From that point the game was frantic.

A deep cross into the Albion box was met by Brooks who volley was brilliantly saved by Button.

Grant then cut onto his right foot inside the area before curling a powerful strike inches wide.

The game continued to be relentless from that point.

But neither side could find a winner with a draw, overall, a fair result.

Teams

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Kelly, Mepham, Zemura, Kilkenny, Billing, Marcondes, Brooks (Saydee 90), Solanke, Anthony.

Subs not used: Dennis, Glover, Taylor, Rossi, Moriah-Welsh, Camp.

Albion: Button, Kipre, Bartley, O'Shea, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Diangana (Phillips 63), Robinson, Grant (Zohore 87).