West Brom's Matheus Pereira close to completing Al Hilal move

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up.

The Brazilian has arguably been the Baggies best player since arriving – initially on loan – from Sporting Lisbon in August 2019.

After shining in the Championship, Pereira also impressed in the Premier League with a brace in a 3-2 win over Wolves amongst his Albion highlights.

But the 25-year-old told the club he wanted to leave following their relegation from the top flight.

And his departure turned into a public spat earlier this week.

Speaking after the friendly win over Birmingham, boss Valerien Ismael said he wasn't considering Pereira for selection because he isn't "committed" to the club.

In a statement, the forward responded by saying he felt that comment was disrespectful, while he also revealed he had received a life changing offer to leave.

That offer came from Saudi side Al Hilal with the two clubs having been working to agree a transfer fee for a number of weeks.

And it is understood an agreement is now close to being reached with Pereira having been given approval to undertake a medical with the Pro League side.