Kyle Bartley extends West Brom deal

Kyle Bartley (AMA)

The 30-year-old is the second Baggies player to commit his future to the club today – with Matt Phillips earlier agreeing terms on a deal until 2024.

Bartley made 30 Premier League appearances last season and looks set to play a key role again in the coming term under new boss Valerien Ismael.

“I think Kyle will be a future manager because he’s straight with us," Ismael said.

"After our first few days together we discussed a lot about tactics and the way we want to play.

“We spoke with him like a staff member, because he understood and tried to reproduce it on the pitch with a voice to give comments to the guys.

“He is a leader. His attitude is unbelievable and he’s very professional. He takes care of the other players and the atmosphere in the changing room.