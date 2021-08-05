Darnell Furlong pens new West Brom deal

Darnell Furlong (AMA)

The wing-back is the third player to agree extended terms with the Baggies today – with both Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley also signing new deals.

Furlong, who signed from QPR two seasons ago, has agreed a deal which will keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

His previous deal expired at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Furlong will make his 70th appearance for Albion if he starts tomorrow's Championship opener at Bournemouth.

And new boss Valerien Ismael is thrilled to have his right wing-back tied down for a further four years.

“The wing-back positions in our system and philosophy are the most intense and exposed position – out of possession and especially in possession – and Darnell has the perfect profile," Ismael said.

“When I came, I recognised straight away that he is made for the position and made for us.