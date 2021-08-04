Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 3: It begins!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they preview the Championship season and address all the big talking points at The Hawthorns.

They delve into the situation regarding Matheus Pereira following his statement issued on social media expressing his desire to leave, and look at Sam Johnstone's future at the club.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the opening game of the season.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)