Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 3: It begins!

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Tune into the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they preview the Championship season and address all the big talking points at The Hawthorns.

They delve into the situation regarding Matheus Pereira following his statement issued on social media expressing his desire to leave, and look at Sam Johnstone's future at the club.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the opening game of the season.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

