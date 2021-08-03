Valerien Ismael warns Matheus Pereira 'no player is bigger than West Brom'

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion during the pre-match warm up. (AMA)

Speaking after the friendly at Birmingham, Ismael described Pereira as 'not committed to us,' when asked about the future of the wantaway Brazilian.

Pereira responded to that comment by saying he felt 'disrespected' and that he has remained professional despite wanting to leave.

Asked for his reaction to Pereira's statement, Ismael said: "He has made a stand – that is clear.

"But my reaction is that I am focused on Bournemouth, on the squad and the players that are ready to be here and ready to invest everything, to work hard, (to be) committed to the club.

"The only thing I can say is that no player is bigger than the club, or West Brom.

"And the player needs to understand this.

"The club is always bigger and what counts is we have a lot of players with the desire to play and have a big season.

"I have to make my decision, what is best for the club and the team.

"We move on, the most important thing is to stay focused on the players that are here, and the feeling we got after the Birmingham game – after five weeks of hard work – that is the most important thing.

"The club, West Brom, the team is always bigger than one player."

Pereira confirmed in his statement he has received a 'life-changing' offer to leave the club.

That offer came from Al-Hilal who are believed to have tempted the Brazilian with a wage in excess of £100,000 a week.

But the Express & Star understands the bid the Saudi Arabian side made for Pereira was in the region of €8million, way below his £30million valuation.

West Ham are also understood to be keen on signing Pereira this summer although they have not yet tabled an offer.

Asked if he thinks the Brazilian has played his last game for the Baggies, Ismael said: "We will see what happens.