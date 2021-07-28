West Brom youngster Callum Morton embracing big season

Callum Morton of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The 21-year-old is looking to bounce back from a largely frustrating 2020-21 campaign when injury restricted him to just 21 appearances and two goals at Lincoln City.

Morton, who signed a four-year deal at The Hawthorns last autumn, spent more than four months on the sidelines with a pectoral injury

He now hopes regular football this season can help get his career firmly back on track.

“Last season was stop-start for me and for whatever reason it didn’t work out that well,” he said.

“But I think getting 40 or 50 games this season will leave me in a good position. Injuries have held me back previously which haven’t been great but I think I have come back a better player and a better person. This season is definitely a big one for me.”

He continued: “I think with injuries you can go one of two ways. A lot of people fight back from them, like I have and come out of the other side.

“I went to Northampton and did well previously off the back of a big injury. Unfortunately last season I had a problem which kept me out for a long time.

“I didn’t come back quite as well as I would have liked but it means this year I have the bit between my teeth. I’m determined to do well.”

Morton, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury when on loan at Braintree in 2019, bagged eight goals in 12 matches to fire Northampton to promotion from League Two 12 months ago.

Despite then signing an extended deal he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Baggies.

Fleetwood are managed by former Villa midfielder Simon Grayson and Morton added: “I’m delighted to get the move done; I think there’s been a long-standing interest from the club. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Former Albion winger Kyle Edwards is on trial at Bournemouth as he looks to earn a contract at the Baggies’ Championship rivals.

Edwards, 23, came through the club’s academy and made 37 league appearances before being released at the end of last season.