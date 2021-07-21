Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 2: Perusing Albion's pre-season preparations!

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Tune into the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they take a look at Albion's start to pre-season and discuss Valerien Ismael's impact.

They also delve into the transfer talk surrounding players potentially leaving and joining the club - and dissect quotes from players about Ismael's effect on morale at the club.

They answer a host of questions from you as well!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

