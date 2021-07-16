West Brom signing Quevin Castro aiming to realise his footballing ambitions

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated:

New West Brom man Quevin Castro believes that Albion will see the best of him under Valerien Ismael as he aims to realise his lofty footballing ambitions.

The 19-year-old joined the Baggies after a successful trial period, signing a two-year-deal at The Hawthorns with an option of a further year, in Albion's favour.

The midfielder, also capable of playing in a wide position previously had trial spells with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, says he always backed himself to succeed higher up the football pyramid.

"It took a long time but I always knew I was going to get there at some point." Castro said, speaking to Suffolk News.

"Having been at top teams such as Chelsea and Arsenal I knew that there was a place for me in the professional game somewhere. It was just about hard work and learning really, and I am obviously just delighted the club were able to give me an opportunity."

Ismael's style of play at previous clubs has seen him utilise an energetic high press, forcing opposing teams into mistakes and capitalising upon them.

Castro believes that will suit his style of play well, should he be given the opportunity to showcase his abilities for the club in the Championship, in spite of his young age.

"The way we want to play this year is going to bring the best out of me." he said.

"I’ve just got to be able to play to the expectations and hopefully I will get a chance to prove myself to everyone. I never doubt myself."

"For me this is a stepping stone really as my aim is to be one of the best players in the world. And I know I will be."

