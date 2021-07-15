Matt Clarke determined to push West Brom back to Prem

Matt Clarke

The towering centre-back became the second addition of the Valerien Ismael era when he joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from Brighton earlier this week.

Clarke has spent the last two years impressing in the Championship following temporary stints with Derby.

But he said he jumped at the chance to join Albion after the club made it clear they are determined to compete for promotion this season.

“The target for this season has to be promotion,” he said.

“As a player, you play football to achieve success.

“This is a club which is looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League and has had success at this level before.

“As soon as I heard Albion were interested in me, that was the option I wanted to pursue.

“I’m really excited by the challenge.

“I think you need a bit of everything to get out of this league.

“You obviously need quality, but you also need to be a team and dig in.

“It’s a tough league, but you have to relish the challenge and look forward to it.”

Ismael has tended to favour playing with a back three throughout his managerial career – with the boss often switching between variants of a 3-4-3 system.

To do that you need strength in depth in defence with Clarke set to compete with Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea and Cedric Kipre for a place at the heart of Albion’s defence.

But while competition for places is fierce with the Baggies, Clarke is confident he can adapt to Ismael’s high-pressing game and play a big role.

“I met the manager and he spoke about his philosophy and what he wants to do and where I fit into all that,” the defender continued.

“It’s up to me now to get up to full speed and hopefully be of use to him throughout the season.

“Everyone has to be pushing each other if you want to win promotion.

“You can’t afford to take your foot off the gas.

“If everyone is working towards the same goal then the team is going to be a lot stronger for it.

“You have to perform every day in training.

“I’m a confident player and I try to be consistent every day.

“I really hope I can do well here.”

Albion beat off competition from a number of other clubs to secure Clarke’s signature.

And the 24-year-old revealed he first became aware the Baggies were interested in him about 10 days ago.

“I heard about the interest about a week, 10 days ago,” he added.

“As a player, you’ve got to be a little bit patient with these things – they can go back and fourth.