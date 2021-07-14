Baggies Broadcast - season 5 episode 1: Time to bounce back!

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Welcome to season five of the Baggies Broadcast!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi for the first episode of the season following a hectic summer at The Hawthorns.

This week, the pair discuss Valerien Ismael's appointment as boss, the tasks he has on his hands and the comings and goings on the transfer front.

They look into who could fit into the new system set to be put in place by the new man in charge - and discuss the friendly schedule rapidly approaching.

They answer a host of questions from you as well!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

