Baggies Broadcast - season 5 episode 1: Time to bounce back!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi for the first episode of the season following a hectic summer at The Hawthorns.

This week, the pair discuss Valerien Ismael's appointment as boss, the tasks he has on his hands and the comings and goings on the transfer front.

They look into who could fit into the new system set to be put in place by the new man in charge - and discuss the friendly schedule rapidly approaching.

They answer a host of questions from you as well!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)