AFC Telford United launch partnership with West Bromwich Albion

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

AFC TELFORD United have launched a new partnership with West Brom which could see Albion's star youngsters turn out on loan for the Bucks.

West Brom's young stars will play their home Premier League2 fixtures on the new New Bucks Head playing surface in the 2021/22 campaign. Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress.
West Brom's young stars will play their home Premier League2 fixtures on the new New Bucks Head playing surface in the 2021/22 campaign. Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress.

As part of the agreement, the Baggies' Premier League2 fixtures will take place at the New Bucks Head during the upcoming campaign.

And the Bucks say the partnership will allow the clubs to work together closely in the development of young players.

The deal represents a significant move for National League North outfit AFC Telford, who lost their partnership with Wolves last year. Wolves' PL2 side had played their matches in Telford, but a number of postponements due to adverse weather on a damaged playing surface made the Molineux club look elsewhere.

Telford, however, had their Bucks Head pitch completely relaid with new drainage installed last summer, which has left the surface in immaculate condition.

Bucks chairman Andy Pryce said: “I am excited and looking forward to working with West Bromwich Albion in providing a first-class facility for them to play their Premier League 2 matches next season.

"The new partnership will also help the football clubs with player development and new commercial partnerships in the future."

Ticket information for West Brom's PL2 fixtures will be published when the league schedule is confirmed in the coming weeks.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News