AFC Telford United launch partnership with West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's young stars will play their home Premier League2 fixtures on the new New Bucks Head playing surface in the 2021/22 campaign. Credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress.

As part of the agreement, the Baggies' Premier League2 fixtures will take place at the New Bucks Head during the upcoming campaign.

And the Bucks say the partnership will allow the clubs to work together closely in the development of young players.

The deal represents a significant move for National League North outfit AFC Telford, who lost their partnership with Wolves last year. Wolves' PL2 side had played their matches in Telford, but a number of postponements due to adverse weather on a damaged playing surface made the Molineux club look elsewhere.

Telford, however, had their Bucks Head pitch completely relaid with new drainage installed last summer, which has left the surface in immaculate condition.

Bucks chairman Andy Pryce said: “I am excited and looking forward to working with West Bromwich Albion in providing a first-class facility for them to play their Premier League 2 matches next season.

"The new partnership will also help the football clubs with player development and new commercial partnerships in the future."