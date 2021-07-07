Valerien Ismael: It’s an honour to meet West Brom legends

Valerien Ismael, Tony Brown and Chris Brunt

The Frenchman was appointed the Baggies new head coach last month and immediately got to work exploring the club’s past.

Alongside reading books and watching a documentary titled ‘Full Throstle’, Ismael also spent time with the Albion Foundation and had a coffee with legends with Bomber Brown and Brunt.

“It was an honour to meet such legends,” the boss said.

“As a player, when you stay at one club for such a long time, you know everything about it.

“You know the history, the environment, the mentality.

“It was about talking about what it means to play for West Brom.

“To get the feeling, for me, and maybe in some situations in the season to know exactly what the expectation is so I can transfer that to the team.

“It’s important for me to understand what is going on around the club.

“I share the values I felt around the club, the togetherness, commitment and communication.”

Alongside meeting Brown and Brunt, Ismael has fellow club legend James Morrison on his coaching staff.

“We want to involve everyone,” the boss added. “People have worked at the club for a long time and they can help me.

“The identity and philosophy comes from players or former players.