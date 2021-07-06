West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea urges people to get vaccinated at The Hawthorns

Baggies defender Dara O’Shea has called on West Bromwich Albion fans to get vaccinated

Sandwell Council and other partners are setting up a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the site in a bid to get everyone jabbed.

It has led to the player – and the club – throwing their full weight behind the move in a bid to help get fans protected from the virus.

Dara O'Shea, who recorded a short video for fans on social media, said: "It’s really important that everybody can get their Covid-19 vaccination and we can get all of our supporters back to The Hawthorns as quickly as possible. We’re proud to be supporting the NHS vaccine roll-out."

Pfizer-only vaccines will be administered at The Hawthorns from 10am to 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday, whilst other pop-up vaccination clinics launching across the borough.

Dr Lisa McNally, director of public health in Sandwell, said: "Getting vaccinated means that we’ll be protected against what is now becoming a serious surge in cases across the West Midlands. We’re seeing severe illness developing even in young people and the vaccination protects us against that.

"It’s great to be working the Baggies on this. Holding vaccine clinics in the community makes it easier than ever for people to get vaccinated. No appointments are needed – just turn up and we’ll make sure you get jabbed. We need as many people as possible to get vaccinated to return to any sort of normality. Get your jab, get protected and get on with your life!"