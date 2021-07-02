West Brom reveal new home kit

Kyle Bartley Callum Robinson Kyle Bartley Callum Robinson Kyle Bartley

Images of the strip that will be worn by Valerien Ismael’s side were first leaked on social media back in May.

The Baggies are famed for wearing blue and white stripes.

The new home shirt again comprises those iconic stripes, but the middle stripe is thicker than usual.

That design was is so the first verse of ‘The Lord’s My Shepherd’ could be woven into the fabric.

Baggies fans have sung the psalm on the terraces for decades.

Made by Puma, the new home short also has a red trim on the sleeves and collar.

It also has a red stripe near the shoulder.

But it’s the thickness of that central blue stripe – which includes the logo of sponsors Ideal Heating – that has left fans divided.

Fan Lee Price tweeted: “Absolutely beautiful! My favourite.”

Steve Pritchard said: “Favourite shirt in my era. Well done all.”

Ed Skedling said: “Smashed it to be honest, love the touch with the lyrics on the navy.”

While Aaron Moore simply added: “What a beauty.”

Other fans, though, were less than impressed – with many feeling the new shirt is too similar to something Birmingham or Blackburn would wear.

Jamie Rossiter said: “Nice but not Albion is it?”

Graham Hill said: “That doesn’t look like an Albion kit to me - disappointed.”

While Raman Sailopal added: “It’s actually a nice kit but it’s not for us if I’m honest.

“We’re traditionally pure stripes. This design would be better for someone like Wigan or Blackburn.”

The new kit is available to purchase now from Albion’s official website.

The adult shirt is priced at £55 with the shorts £25. The socks are priced at £12.

The junior shirt is £45 and the junior shorts £22. Junior socks are also £12.

All season ticket holders should receive a five per cent discount code via email.

That discount code expires on July 9.