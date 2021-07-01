Adam Murray set to join West Brom's coaching staff

Adam Murray

Last week Valerien Ismael was appointed the Baggies new head coach after the club agreed to pay the Tykes £2million in compensation.

Since then Ismael has made a move to sign his skipper at Oakwell, Alex Mowatt – with it understood the midfielder underwent a medical at The Hawthorns today.

And now Albion look set to complete a trio of raids having also made a move for Murray.

Born in Birmingham, Murray became the youngest manager in the top four divisions of English football when he was appointed Mansfield boss back in 2014.

He was aged 33 at the time.

Now 39-years-old, he has spent the last two years working at Barnsley where he has stepped in to become interim boss on two separate occasions.

Ismael first met Murray when he took charge at Oakwell.

The Frenchman then added close friend Joseph Laumann to his staff – with both men given the title of assistant manager.

But despite being highly thought of in Yorkshire, Murray now looks set to join forces with Ismael once again.

The boss needs to add to his staff after coaches Sammy Lee and Robbie Stockdale both joined Sam Allardyce in leaving Albion at the end of last season.

Their departures meant club legend James Morrison was left as the only first team coach.

It was also revealed last week that head of performance Nick Davies had left the Baggies by mutual consent.

Meanwhile, Albion will contest the opening game of the Championship season after their trip to Bournemouth was brought forward by a day so it can be shown on Sky Sports.

The Baggies will now travel to the Vitality Stadium on Friday, August 6, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

Albion’s second home match of the season – against Sheffield United on August 18 – will also be broadcast by Sky.

And the Baggies first league visit to Peterborough in more than a decade has been also been moved to a Friday

night.