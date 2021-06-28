Valerien Ismael ‘interested' in bringing Kean Bryan to West Brom

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (floor) battles for the ball with Sheffield United's Kean Bryan (right)

A centre-back who can also play in central midfield, Bryan featured 13 times for Sheffield United last season.

But he is out of contract at Bramall Lane next month and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

His potential availability as a free agent has brought the 24-year-old to the attention of a host of clubs.

Burnley, Fulham and Swansea have all been linked with a move for the defender who began his career with Manchester City.

And according to reports, Ismael is also keen as he begins the process of strengthening Albion’s squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As well as Bryan, Albion have once again been linked with a move for Scottish centre-back Jack Hendry who impressed for his country at the European Championships.

Hendry shone for Belgian side Oostende last season who he joined on loan from Celtic.

And he is now set to join them on a permanent basis due to the Belgian First Division side having a clause that allows them to buy him for £1.8million.

But it is understood Oostende are open to making a quick profit on the stylish defender.

Wolves, Brighton and Burnley have all previously been linked with the Scot.

Hendry’s form in Belgium last season earned him a call-up to Steve Clarke’s European Championships squad.

He scored in a pre-tournament friendly against Holland and was in the starting line-up for their first match against Czech Republic.

Ismail is a coach who has primarily played with a back three during his managerial career.

In Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Dara O’Shea and Cedric Kipre – who also had a loan spell in Belgium last season – they have four centre-backs who have previously impressed in the Championship.