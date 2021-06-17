Ally Robertson: West Brom should build for the future

Ally Robertson.

The Baggies legend made more than 600 appearances for the club between 1969 and 1986.

For the past few days, though, he has watched on as the club has been left rocked by potential managers turning down the head coach’s role.

Sporting and technical director Luke Dowling also made a shock exit.

Chief executive Xu Ke – who is known as Ken – has since reiterated promotion remains the aim for next season.

But Robertson is happy to wait for a top flight return if it means getting the structure right on and off the field.

“The club has got a lot of big decisions to make and the important thing now is getting those decisions right,” he said.

“They have said they are going to reassess how the club is run on the football side. And it’s fine if they want to do that.

“But, for me, they need to employ a manager – and a technical director too if they wish – and give them a remit for the next two or three years.

“Last year it was clear when we went up that we weren’t going to be strong enough to compete. I’ve spoken to a lot of fans who felt that way.

“What I’d like to see is a manager come in and the club give them the tools to build something over the next two or three years.

“The aim should not only be to build a team to get up, it should be to build a side that can then stay up.

“That may take a bit of time. But I feel the situation we’re in means we have the opportunity to start a longer-term project.”

Meanwhile, David Wagner has said he ended his negotiations to become Albion head coach in favour of joining BSC Young Boys in Switzerland because he wanted a new challenge.