West Brom announce 2021/22 season ticket prices

The Hawthorns (AMA)

The Baggies will be back in the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign having been relegated from the Premier League last year.

But they are aiming for another promotion push and will hopefully be roared on by bumper crowds following the easing of government restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the loss of income that comes from relegation, the club has decided to freeze season ticket prices for supporters.

Adult prices start from £329, which equates to just £14.30 per game, while under-11 tickets are priced at £49 throughout the stadium, which equates to £2.13 per game.

Supporters who bought early bird season tickets before the start of last season, will automatically see their ticket renew for the 2021/22 campaign.

The deadline for early bird purchases will run until 5pm on Wednesday, July 7 meaning fans have three weeks to get their ticket at the best possible price.

The cheapest way to buy is on the club's official website at tickets.wba.co.uk

Prices rise by £10 if bought via the ticket office or by telephone.

Fans can spread the cost of their season tickets over 10 monthly repayments with V12 Retail Finance.

Alongside a seat at every home league fixture, fans who have season tickets receive a number of other benefits.

They include priority to purchase away match tickets and cup tickets.