David Wagner deal off as West Brom continue search

David Wagner.

The Baggies had been expected to announce David Wagner as their new head coach yesterday after holding advanced talks with the German.

But instead the 49-year-old opted to join BSC Young Boys in Switzerland.

Wagner, though, was never the first choice of the club’s board.

The Express & Star revealed on Tuesday, that the Baggies hierarchy actually wanted to appoint former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. But that move was vetoed by owner Guochuan Lai.

Where Albion go from here remains to be seen.

The Express & Star understands former Preston North End boss Alex Neil is one of the managers who has been interviewed for the role.

But it was Wagner who made the bigger impression and it remains to be seen if the Baggies will want to resume talks with the Scotsman.

It is also understood Frank Lampard has been sounded out about the job but isn’t interested in the role, while Roy Hodgson – another manager who has been spoken to – wants to have a break from football following his departure from Crystal Palace after four years.

Despite their move for Wagner collapsing, the Express & Star understands Lai is continuing to veto any move for Wilder.

The 53-year-old is believed to be keen on taking charge at The Hawthorns.

But Lai doesn’t like the way he publicly criticised Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his time at Bramall Lane.

Betting on Albion’s next boss had been suspended after it was revealed Wagner was in advanced talks for the role.

But the market is open again with Wilder the 9/2 favourite.

Neil is priced at 5/1 along with Lincoln boss Michael Appleton, who is also understood to have been under consideration.