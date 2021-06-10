Next West Brom boss: Fans unhappy with David Wagner links

David Wagner.

The former Huddersfield manager is in advanced talks to become the Baggies new head coach – with an announcement possible within the next 24 hours.

But while Wagner is currently finalising the details ahead of the proposed move, the Express & Star revealed on Tuesday he was not the board’s first choice to be the club’s next boss.

Instead, they wanted ex-Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder – with his appointment vetoed by owner Guochuan Lai.

But while Wagner may have to prove himself to some members of the Baggies board, an Express & Star poll confirmed he will also have to win over a sceptical fan base.

Thousands of supporters took part in a survey assessing the impending appointment of the former Schalke boss.

And 71 per cent of those surveyed said they will not be happy to see Wagner named as manager.

Fans were also asked if they believe the German can guide Albion back to the Premier League. At the time of writing, 62 per cent of people said they don’t believe Wagner will take the Baggies back into the top flight – despite the fact he previously won promotion with Huddersfield.

Almost half of fans – 49 per cent – said they want Wilder to be the club’s next manager. Frank Lampard received 26 per cent of the vote with Michael Appleton receiving eight per cent. Wagner received four per cent, with 13 per cent of fans saying they wanted someone else entirely.

But despite the overall negativity surrounding Wagner’s potential arrival, 16 per cent of fans believe he would secure a top-two finish next season while 35 per cent believe he can secure a play-off spot.