The Baggies struggled for goals this season, but have plenty of options in wide positions heading into the summer.

One man who stood out was Matheus Pereira, but his future is questionable, with funds likely sought to fund a promotion push in the next campaign.

In this video, Luke and Joe discuss the Brazilian and whether he should be sold, and the other wide men at Albion's disposal for next season. They also debate whether the club should sign a striker this summer.