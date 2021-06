The Baggies midfield appears to be built on sand, with Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Conor Gallagher all headed back to their parent clubs this summer.

Behind them, can the likes of Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore be re-integrated into the starting XI?

In this video, Luke and Joe discuss the players, and decide how the club should address the position heading into the Championship.