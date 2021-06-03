West Brom reportedly tracking Celtic's Jack Hendry

Jack Hendry of Shrewsbury Town . Scotland's Jack Hendry, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between the Netherlands and Scotland at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Wednesday June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti).

A towering centre-back, Hendry looks set to leave Celtic this summer having impressed whilst on loan at KV Oostende in Belgium last season.

The five-cap Scotland international has a £2million release clause – which has been activated by the Belgian First Division side.

But it seems highly unlikely he will return to the club on a permanent basis with a host of English sides keen on the defender.

Alongside Albion, Leeds, Burnley, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are all believed to have scouted the player in recent months.

The Baggies are still on the hunt for a new manager following Sam Allardyce’s decision to leave the club.

But while their new boss will have a big say on who they bring in, sporting and technical director Luke Dowling has a comprehensive list of potential targets.

Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer is another player they are believed to be keen on.

Whoever does become Albion boss, their first game in charge could be against Watford after the Baggies confirmed they will play The Hornets in a pre-season friendly.

The game – which will kick-off at 3pm – will take place at Vicarage Road on July 24.

Meanwhile, former Albion striker Charlie Austin has completed a permanent move to QPR.

The 31-year-old joined Mark Warburton’s side on loan from the Baggies last season.

Austin’s contract at The Hawthorns expired this month – with the club deciding against triggering a one-year option they had in their favour.