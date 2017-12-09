West Brom blog: The biggest game of the season so far for Albion

Make no mistake, Swansea are a poor team and if we are serious about staying up, then we must beat them, writes Baggies blogger Nathan Carr.

They’ve lost the most games in the league (10) and scored the joint least number of goals alongside Crystal Palace (8).

The fixtures following Saturday’s game include Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal with Stoke and Everton sandwiched in between. That’s a very tough run, making this weekend even more important.

I thought there were positives to draw last time out – the way we attacked the opposition on the front foot was refreshing and our first clean sheet since West Ham at home was also a plus point.

It was our inefficiency and poor decision making in front of goal which cost us, though.

We can’t afford to be as wasteful at the Liberty, where we haven’t won since March 2014 when a certain Pepe Mel was at the helm.

The key is turning these draws that we keep on getting into victories. It’s psychological as much as anything else.

I would have no complaints with us again using a 4-3-3, perhaps Matt Phillips coming in for Hal Robson-Kanu. Whoever is out wide will be expected to work hard defensively to help cover the midfield.

I would also stick with young Sam Field despite concerns that he may be fatigued after his performances against Tottenham, Newcastle and Palace. He’s a fine young talent and has played well enough to warrant another starting berth in my opinion.

A win or two can soon see you climb up the table. Indeed, there are five points separating 17th and 10th . That gap can soon be closed with a string of positive results.

I for one am feeling confident about our trip to Wales.

Keep The Faith.