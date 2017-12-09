We'll fix this on the training ground, says West Brom boss Alan Pardew

The Baggies have now gone 15 games without a win in all competitions after a 1-0 defeat to bottom club Swansea in Pardew's second game at the helm.

Although the new head coach attempted to set his team up offensively, and pushed the wingers up the pitch, Albion looked devoid of ideas going forward and struggled to test Swans keeper Lukasz Fabianski during the game.

Pardew was happy with the effort on display, but said his attackers lacked conviction in the final third.

Having had just over a week to work with his new squad, he reckons more time on the training ground is key.

When asked how to stop the rot, he said: “On the training ground. It’s about working as hard as we have this week.

“We need to create a moment, create a set-play where we score, create a moment where one of our offensive players score and he feels great about himself because he’s scored a goal or set one up.

“You have just got to keep putting ideas in players head and keep staying positive until we get the win.

“I wasn’t disappointed with the effort and endeavour that we showed," he added.

“It was a close game, you could always sense that. There wasn’t much between the two sides.

“It was defensive errors and we lacked a little bit of conviction in the final moment. We didn’t really create enough.

"Having said that, midway through the second half we had some crucial chances and as an away team, sometimes you defend, you’re not playing brilliant but you can go and win a game.

“We let those moments pass us by. It was a knife-edge of a game and we conceded from a set-play.

“It was a disappointing result but in terms of the encouragement there was a lot of effort from the players and our luck will have to come."

Pardew has faced up against the side bottom of the table in each of his first two games at the Albion, but only picked up one point from those games.

“You want to win your first few games as a manager going in," he admitted.

“Looking at the group, they are suffering from the run. We need to get a win any way it comes really. It might be very fortunate that win.

“You need to work on your training ground and create your luck. I thought we created chances where luck could have fell our way.

“We need to keep doing that and hopefully we will get the breaks."

Not only did Albion look short of confidence, but more worryingly, they also lacked quality in the final third.

The Baggies have failed to score in 180 minutes of football under their new man, and when Pardew was asked if there was enough quality in the squad, he said: "Well, I’ve used every offensive player I’ve had pretty much and still couldn’t find a moment.

“My teams have always managed to score. Sometimes you could question my defensive record but my teams have always managed to score goals. We’re finding it difficult to create chances."

Albion's best chance came on the counter midway through the second half when the Baggies raced away in a four on three situation, only for Hal Robson-Kanu to overhit his cross.

"I thought Robson-Kanu had the best moment in the game," said Pardew. "We had a tap-in for either Jake Livermore of Rondon but he over-cooked it.

“Those are the moments. If you’re a betting man, you would say it was going to be a set-play goal (that won it today).

“Unfortunately it’s gone the other way for us."

Pardew kept faith in the team that drew with Crystal Palace last week, making one enforced change that saw Claudio Yacob come in for the injured Gareth Barry.

But he hooked 19-year-old Sam Field off at half-time and replaced him with James McClean.

“I just wanted a little bit more on the counter if I’m being honest," said Pardew.

“Sam found it hard in that position today (left-wing). We didn’t get Gibbs in the game as much. We needed more of a spark."