West Brom royalty turn out for legend Ally Robertson's book launch

Former England captain Bryan Robson, Robertson’s old manager Johnny Giles, legendary striker Cyrille Regis, all-time record scorer Tony Brown, centre-back partner John Wile and former team-mate Joe Mayo all turned out for the event.

The Baggies royalty mingled with 100 supporters, signed books, and answered questions about the no-nonsense defender who is second on Albion’s all-time appearance list.

It marked the launch of the Express & Star columnist’s new biography; Thou Shalt Not Pass: The Ally Robertson Story. “I’ve never been on the front of anything, I’ve always been at the back, I’ve never won anything, so I’m just surprised anybody would want to read it!” joked Robertson.

But the turnout from both the fans and the club legends proved his humility was misplaced.

“Alistair was one of the most underrated players of his time,” said Wile. “Off the field, he was an absolute nightmare. I’m not sure I could have kept up with his drinking!”

Giles said: “He was a natural defender. I played against him, and still have the marks to show! He was brilliant at what he did.”

Brown added: “Nothing ever got past him, he was a winner.”