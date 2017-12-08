Reports: West Brom eyeing Burnley defender Ben Mee as potential Jonny Evans replacement

Reports from The Telegraph state that Mee could be seen as a possible target should Alan Pardew need to find a defender to fill Evans' shoes.

The new boss has already been drafting contingency plans for January, with Evans previously subject of interest from Manchester City and Leicester leading to Albion turning down several bids in the summer.

Mee has been one of the key factors in Burnley's strong start to the season, so much so, that Sean Dyche will likely do all he can to keep him at Turf Moor.

It's thought that Evans could command a fee of around £30m, and if Pardew is given the majority to re-invest in his squad he could try and tempt the Englishman to the Black Country.

The reports also claim that Burnley had an £8m bid for Albion winger James McClean last summer, and that he could be used in any potential deal for Mee, as Burnley could revive their interest following the long-term injury suffered by Robbie Brady against Leicester City.

McClean has featured sparingly for West Brom so far this season under previous manager Tony Pulis, but did make a substitute appearance in Pardew's first game in charge of the club, replacing Hal Robson-Kanu with just under 20 minutes remaining.

He had previously complained about his lack of time on the pitch during Pulis' reign via social media.